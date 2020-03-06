Cohen Veterans Network to open mental health clinic for military families in Mililani

The Cohen Veterans Network announced it will open a 9,000-square-foot mental health clinic for military families this summer at 95-1091 Ainamakua Drive in Mililani Mauka. Read more

The Cohen Veterans Network announced it will open a 9,000-square-foot mental health clinic for military families this summer at 95-1091 Ainamakua Drive in Mililani Mauka.

The nonprofit philanthropic organization headquartered in Stamford, Conn., said it is partnering with Child and Family Service, a nonprofit that says on its website is dedicated to “strengthening families and fostering the healthy development of children.”

A release said the Mililani clinic is the 17th location chosen and backed by a $275 million commitment from financier Steven A. Cohen. The organization said Cohen’s work with veterans began with a personal connection: His son served in the Marine Corps.

“Every day, many veterans and their families are living with the mental and physical scars from serving their country during military service,” the organization said on its website.

The Cohen Veterans Network said it provides “high-quality, accessible and integrated health care.”

“We are thrilled to go into an area of critical need in Hawaii. Our model of care is a perfect fit for this location and will be delivered by an excellent partner with vast experience in treating the entire family unit,” Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network, said in a release.

A network representative said the clinic will bill insurance. The Mililani site was chosen in part because of its proximity to Schofield Barracks.

In 2018 the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced a partnership with Cohen Veterans Network to increase access to mental health resources and reduce suicides.

“This partnership will help us save lives by getting care to veterans faster,” Hassan said at the time.