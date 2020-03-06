comscore Cohen Veterans Network to open mental health clinic for military families in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cohen Veterans Network to open mental health clinic for military families in Mililani

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

The Cohen Veterans Network announced it will open a 9,000-square-foot mental health clinic for military families this summer at 95-1091 Ainamakua Drive in Mililani Mauka. Read more

