On the Move: Rooney, Yamato and Buote

Ulupono Initiative announced one promotion and two hires. Read more

Ulupono Initiative announced one promotion and two hires:

>> Kathleen Rooney has been promoted to director of transportation policy and programs. Rooney previously served as Ulupono’s transportation manager. She has 15 years of national experience in the transit and transportation industry.

>> Trisha Yamato has been hired to the company’s investment team. Yamato was a senior internal auditor and vice president for Bank of Hawaii.

>> Adam Buote is also joining the investment team. Buote was an audit associate at Accuity LLP. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from the University of Hawaii Shidler College of Business.

Send items to business@ staradvertiser.com.