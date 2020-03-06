comscore Pilot and passengers survive Big Island helicopter crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pilot and passengers survive Big Island helicopter crash

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

A pilot and his five passengers walked away from the crash of a tour helicopter on Thursday in a remote area of the Big Island on the edge of a Puna lava field near Leilani Estates. Read more

