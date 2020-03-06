comscore Vehicle owners will be cited for illegal dumping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vehicle owners will be cited for illegal dumping

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

A new city ordinance signed into law Thursday will allow the city to cite owners of vehicles if their cars or trucks are involved in illegal dumping. Read more

Previous Story
Defense secretary notes site delays in stalled $1.9B Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii

Scroll Up