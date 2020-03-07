comscore Deal is near for parent company of Hawaiian Telcom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deal is near for parent company of Hawaiian Telcom

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Persistence finally may pay for one of the two companies seeking to acquire Hawaiian Telcom’s parent. Read more

Previous Story
Albatross chicks settle in at Kahuku refuge after long trip

Scroll Up