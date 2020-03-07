comscore Ocean Watch: Flotsam crabs ride where the waves go | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Flotsam crabs ride where the waves go

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

Our flotsam crab was a surprisingly good swimmer and paddled like mad straight for home. When it reached the bark and scrambled aboard, we cheered, wishing good luck to the mariner and its fellow sailors. Read more

Previous Story
Albatross chicks settle in at Kahuku refuge after long trip

Scroll Up