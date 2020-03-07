comscore HPU women win 24th in row to advance to PacWest basketball semifinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

HPU women win 24th in row to advance to PacWest basketball semifinals

  • By Joseph D’Hippolito, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The PacWest Conference’s Player of the Year in women’s basketball enabled Hawaii Pacific to avoid a major upset and continue its historic season Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 7, 2020

Scroll Up