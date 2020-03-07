HPU women win 24th in row to advance to PacWest basketball semifinals

The PacWest Conference’s Player of the Year in women’s basketball enabled Hawaii Pacific to avoid a major upset and continue its historic season Friday. Read more

AZUSA, Calif. >> The PacWest Conference’s Player of the Year in women’s basketball enabled Hawaii Pacific to avoid a major upset and continue its historic season Friday.

Amy Baum scored 18 of her team-high 20 points and grabbed five of her eight rebounds in the second half, as the top-seeded Sharks rallied for a 68-65 victory over fifth-seeded Biola in the conference tournament’s semifinals at Azusa Pacific’s Felix Events Center.

By extending its winning streak to a school-record 24 games, HPU (28-1) earned a berth against second-seeded Azusa Pacific in today’s championship game. If the Sharks win, they will host the NCAA Division II West Regional. HPU is ranked first in the region and third nationally.

Biola (19-11) built a 22-14 lead 2:46 into the second quarter and a 31-25 halftime advantage by preventing the Sharks from penetrating inside. The Eagles outrebounded HPU 20-3 at the Sharks’ glass in the first half, outscored them 16-8 in the lane and forced the top seed to take 18 of its 35 field-goal attempts from 3-point range. As a result, HPU shot only 25.7% in the half.

“We knew they were going to be one of the most aggressive teams that we have to face in the conference, and I think they definitely showed that,” HPU guard Ally Bates said. “There were times when we weren’t showing that aggressiveness back, and that’s where they were getting their push on us. Once we started giving it back, that’s when we started seeing more success on the floor.”

Baum scored five points during a 6-0 spurt that put the Sharks ahead 47-43 with 8.6 seconds left in the third quarter. The sophomore, one of four starters from Australia, then added a 3-point shot for a 5-0 surge that extended HPU’s lead to 54-48 with 6:37 to play. More than four minutes later, Baum contributed another 3-point basket to a second 6-0 spree that gave the Sharks their biggest lead, 66-56, with 1:38 left.

“She’s been the floor general for us all year long,” HPU coach Reid Takatsuka said. “When games get tight, we just have the confidence that she’s going to make the right plays. When you have Amy handling the basketball and running our offense, I think it gives a calming effect to everyone else. I think that was the key to the game.”

Tatum Brimley made a trio of 3-pointers in the final 1:28 to draw the Eagles within three points, but her last attempt from beyond the arc hit the back of the rim as time expired.

Starr Rivera from Roosevelt High added 16 points for HPU. Abbey Noblett scored 13 points and Bates secured 10 rebounds. Brimley led all scorers with 24 points, while teammates Jazz Benn had 21 points and 5-foot-8 Aysia Johnson grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Chaminade men fall to Point Loma

In the men’s semifinals Friday, third-seeded Chaminade (18-11) ended its season with an 83-74 loss to second-seeded Point Loma.

Chaminade’s Eliet Donley scored 29 points and Kendall Small contributed 22 points, both career highs.

But Point Loma (23-6) rallied from a 26-11 deficit and ended the Silverswords’ three-game winning streak. Kaden Anderson and Brock Mackenzie each scored 20 points for the Sea Lions, with Anderson adding 12 rebounds and five blocks.