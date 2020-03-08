Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources banned nudity on all beaches and state parks, establishing a dress code that may be tougher than the one for city streets. Under the new regulations, men and women would be required to wear clothing covering their genitals, and women would have to cover their breasts.

In making its decision, the Land Board refused to allow Little Beach at Makena to be designated a “clothing optional” beach as suggested by supporters of nude sunbathing. Maui Mayor Hannibal Tavares welcomed the decision. “If nudists want to have a private club with a pool that’s screened from view, that’s up to them, but public beaches should not offend anyone,” he said.

50 years ago …

Three convicts from Maui’s Olinda Prison Honor Camp apparently got to Honolulu before their escape was discovered. Police are investigating reports they may be in Kaneohe or some other part of Windward Oahu.

The three prisoners, including a convicted murderer, overpowered and tied up a guard and cut the telephone line, a prison official said. It is believed they took a plane to Honolulu after a fourth prisoner drove them to the airport in the guard’s car. The fourth prisoner drove back to the camp and returned to his quarters.

100 years ago …

Maui people are to have a chance to get really acquainted with airplanes in the next few weeks, if the plans of W.B. Stoddard go through as he expects. Moreover, they are to have a chance to experience the thrills of flying, for that is what the Stoddard Aviation Co. is here for.

The Curtiss plane, in which hundreds of Honolulu folks have been taking flights during the past two months, arrived on Maui and is now at the polo field above Keahua. It came over from Honolulu in the charge of pilot C.J. Fern in two hours and 15 minutes, pausing for a little time over Molokai to do a few stunts and dropping low to give residents a near view.

The same afternoon, it was out over Central Maui to the huge interest of hundreds of residents. Pilot Fern spent some time circling over Wailuku doing some of his hair-raising feats, including the nose dive and loop-the-loop, this being the first time anything except straight flying had ever been done in this island.