comscore Celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong transforms menu at Pioneer Inn | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hawaii News

Celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong transforms menu at Pioneer Inn

  • By Carla Tracy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:31 p.m.

Well-known chef and TV personality Lee Anne Wong is now at the historic Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, built in 1901. Read more

Previous Story
Lihue motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into pole

Scroll Up