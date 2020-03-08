Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Charter school enrollment opens

Applications for the 2020-2021 school year at Kihei Charter School can be picked up at the front office at 650 Lipoa Parkway. Applications also can be downloaded at kiheicharter.org/enrollment or picked up at parent information sessions scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday and March 17 and 25 in the school cafeteria.

The cap on new enrollments is 50 students, with a total of 700 students expected in the new school year, officials said.

Work to close Hana Highway

All lanes of Hana Highway between Huelo and Hana town at mile markers 8.1-8.2 will be closed overnight starting Monday to allow slope stabilization work. The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly through Thursday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said emergency vehicles will be allowed passage.

Japanese festival canceled

One of Maui’s biggest cultural festivals has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. Maui Matsuri, a celebration of Japanese culture and traditions, was set for May 23 at University of Hawaii Maui College.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and out of respect for the many entertainers, vendors and sponsors, the planning committee felt it was important to make this decision early in order to prevent future fiscal and travel difficulties,” said a statement. “With this being the 20th iteration of the festival, it was definitely a difficult decision to make. We look forward to bringing the festival back in 2021.”

For more information, call 213-0711 or email mauimatsuri@gmail.com.

Spreckelsville roadwork begins

The county Department of Public Works says to expect full lane closures on Paani Place in Spreckelsville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week, from Nonohe Place to the Sugar Cove rear entrance. That will be followed by single-lane closures on Nonohe Place from March 16 to April 10, with roadwork from Paani Place to Hana Highway.

No parking will be allowed on road shoulders in active work areas, and driveway access will be affected. Residents should shut off roadside irrigation systems and reschedule appointments that might need direct vehicle access to homes.