comscore The Bryan brothers help U.S. advance in Davis Cup tennis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

The Bryan brothers help U.S. advance in Davis Cup tennis

  • By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It took a little over an hour for the Bryan brothers to secure the United States’ 4-0 Davis Cup victory over Uzbekistan. Their curtain call on this Saturday afternoon at Blaisdell lasted nearly as long. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 7, 2020

Scroll Up