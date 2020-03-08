Hawaii’s Backyard: Maui Goat Yoga offers magnificent views of Haleakala and more

Animal interaction is just one of the stress-reducing perks offered at Maui Goat Yoga. Read more

Zorro, Baby Face and Sweet Pea have no idea how to do downward-facing dog, but they’re among the stars of a yoga class that draws participants from all over Maui four days a week.

Maui Goat Yoga is the brainchild of Wendy Hatchie and her husband, Andrew. Classes are held in the pasture of their property, on the leeward slopes of Haleakala volcano just below the 3,000-foot elevation. Spectacular views encompass Maui’s isthmus and south and north coasts.

Fourteen Nigerian dwarf goats wander about freely during the sessions, which include a brief introduction, yoga led by Davida Moore or Maluhia Elizabeth Paloma Karas (both are certified Hatha and Vinyasa instructors) and a half hour of playtime with the goats.

“They’re sweet, friendly and curious, and each of them has a distinct personality,” Hatchie said. “For example, Sugar is very calm and is content resting close to people and watching everything. Cowboy, Gallup and Smore are little rascals who love to jump on students’ backs and hog all the attention.”

Among other things, studies have shown yoga can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and increase strength, balance and flexibility. Likewise, interacting with animals reputedly has numerous benefits, including lowering blood pressure; promoting feelings of comfort and relaxation; and increasing levels of oxytocin, which has been dubbed the “cuddle hormone” because it is released when people make social connections.

“Being around animals is therapeutic in many ways because they’re non-judgmental and give unconditional love,” Hatchie said. “Also, exercise, no matter what kind, is more fun when you’re doing it with them. We’ve raised all of our goats in a loving environment from birth or a young age, and they enjoy human contact.”

A decade ago, running a yoga business with goats was the furthest thing from Hatchie’s mind. She met Andrew while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2001. At the time, she was a Realtor living in Los Angeles. Andrew, a sales consultant at an art gallery, had moved to Vegas from Maui in 1999 to make a fresh start after a divorce.

They married in 2008, settled in Los Angeles and dreamed of raising children in Hawaii instead of a big city. Mahealani was born in 2010; their identical twin girls, Meali‘i and Mahina, arrived the following year.

The stars began aligning for a move to Hawaii when the Hatchies bought a house for a song in 2010, remodeled it and sold it four years later at the top of the market for a nice profit. Surfing the internet one day, they found a 2.9-acre parcel for sale in Keokea and asked friends and family on Maui to check it out.

When they got the thumbs-up, they purchased the lot sight unseen and moved to Maui in October 2014, excited about the future.

The following year, the girlfriend of Hatchie’s father sent them a link to a YouTube video, which hailed goat yoga as the latest fitness craze.

“The moment I saw the video I told Andrew I would love to do that every day,” Hatchie said. “I had fond memories of going to my family’s Wyoming ranch every summer, so the idea of being in nature among animals was very appealing.”

But they put the idea on the back burner, realizing they had to first finish building their house, ensure their daughters were adjusting well to rural life on an island and figure out their new career paths. During construction, it was evident that even though their primarily rocky land was zoned for agriculture, farming was not going to be an option.

“Andrew pointed out that we were not going to be planting lettuce here,” Hatchie said. “We moved into our house in July 2016, and a few months later our friend Brian Monsano came to visit. We got into a discussion about yoga, and I showed him the goat yoga video. He thought it was a great idea; he couldn’t stop talking about it. We thought about it and said, ‘We have the land; let’s do it!’ Our friends and families thought we were crazy!”

Research led them to breeder Valerie Kulesa of Kula Dreams Nigerian Goats, who took Hatchie under her wing and started teaching her everything she needed to know about goat care and behaviors.

“It was meant to be; all the pieces started falling into place,” Hatchie said. “Maui Goat Yoga opened on Sept. 25, 2017, with two students, one instructor, Andrew, me and five goats.”

Today, classes draw about 100 students per week, and the couple has 16 goats that they consider part of their ohana. Hatchie, a self-described city-turned-­country girl, delivered eight of them herself.

“Every baby is a blessing; our goats bring us and our guests so much joy,” Hatchie said. “Yoga requires concentration and serious intent, but the goats always generate smiles and giggles. It’s easy to shed negative thoughts when an adorable goat is beside you, asking for pets.”

Students most enjoy the last part of the class when they can take photos with their newfound friends, feed them Cheerios and romp and snuggle with them. “We call it Maui Goat Happy Hour,” Hatchie said, “because that’s exactly what it is!”

—

IF YOU GO: MAUI GOAT YOGA

>> Where: 936 Keanuhea St., Kula, Maui

>> Classes: Maui Goat Yoga sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays year-round. Cost is $37.95 per person. • On Wednesdays from March 25 through October 28, you can participate in a sunset goat yoga class with live music by slack key guitarist Richard Dancil. Cost is $49 per person. Sessions begin at 4:30, 5 or 5:30 p.m., depending on the month. Check the website for a complete schedule. • Both classes are 75 minutes, and participants must be at least 12 years old. ­Kamaaina receive 20% off with a valid ID. Ask about student and military discounts. Bring your own mat or rent one for $5 (cash only), including a towel.

>> Info: 808-379-3335, email contactus@MauiGoatYoga.com or go to MauiGoatYoga.com.

>> Notes: Advance reservations are required; walk-ins cannot be accommodated. There’s a minimum of four people and a maximum of 58 for classes, which are held outdoors. The average class size is 20 to 35. Don’t forget your camera or smartphone for picture-­taking. The yoga area is partially shaded. Bring water; put on a liberal dose of sunscreen; and wear a hat, sunglasses and clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty. You’ll be playing with farm animals, so you might even want to bring a change of clothes.

Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi is a Honolulu-based freelance writer whose travel features for the Star-Advertiser have won several Society of American Travel Writers awards.