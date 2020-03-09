Letters: Paid leave helps against coronavirus; Driver safety is top priority; Guardrails could stop rail-pillar collisions

Paid leave would help against coronavirus; Drivers need to learn safety is top priority; Guardrails could stop rail-pillar collisions. Read more

In a state without guaranteed paid sick days or paid family leave and almost half of our residents barely making ends meet, what will families do if the COVID-19 virus spreads in our islands? How will they financially survive missing work to care for themselves or their family members?

We need to make sure that families can stay home from work or school when they are sick without worrying about how they will pay the rent or put food on the table. For the public health of our communities and the economic stability of our families, we need to adopt policies that allow for paid time for recovery and caregiving.

Kathleen Algire

Kaneohe

Drivers need to learn safety is top priority

Michael Fujioka’s letter regarding collisions rising because of red-light cameras is not accurate and a deflection of the real issue (“Collisions will rise with red-light cams,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9). We are taught that when driving, our speed should be in line with our stopping distance, including the distance to the car ahead of us.

So this is the lesson you learn when not heeding these simple rules:

>> Do not follow too close, or be inattentive while driving.

>> When approaching a traffic light, you should be able to see an orange light too, and thus be ready to stop.

>> Accept responsibility for your choices when driving.

Maybe people will learn that safety is a priority, and not only for themselves. Driving is a privilege. It is not a right to drive as you see fit for your needs and desires only.

Yes, you will pay the consequences of following too close, rushing through traffic lights at the last minute, endangering others, and in general not paying attention when you should.

Renee Coester

Pearl City

Guardrails could stop rail-pillar collisions

I was saddened to see on TV and read about another death due to crashing against a rail pillar (“Ewa Beach crash victim is remembered as a Waianae football icon,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 1).

The solid cement pillars are only a few feet away from the edge of the road, separated by a short cement berm. Impact with a pillar could easily result in a fatality as in this case.

Several possible causes for this and other crashes might be: falling asleep, speeding and losing control, seizure, DUI, or distraction by the pillars (attractive nuisance).

I’d recommend installing a metal guardrail system. Such a system would be reasonably cost-effective and likely have prevented some fatalities and injuries.

More accidents will probably occur without a protective barrier.

Lawrence M.O. Chun

Kailua

Synchronize lights to improve traffic flow

Traffic signal synchronization works by calculating the arrival time for a group of vehicles at each intersection traveling at a specified speed, and then the traffic signals are strategically timed to turn green just as the vehicles arrive at each intersection.

I know most motorists have shared the experience of arriving at a traffic signal with a red light and absolutely no traffic is moving in the opposite direction. This type of malfunction is restricting the flow of traffic.

Synchronized traffic signal lights reduce the average traveling time, reduce fuel cost, increase traffic flow and reduce road-rage incidents. Politicians need to respond to their constituents who are held hostage in traffic on a daily basis.

This is a modest proposal for a solution worth consideration.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Make America greater with higher education

I saw the movie “Parasite” and, unlike President Donald Trump, I think it’s worthy of the best picture Oscar. There is an almost insurmountable barrier preventing those in the lower income class from access to opportunities that require higher education.

Higher education has been proven to be a road to a better job and quality of life. A college degree opens doors that are closed to many who lack skills they could have learned in college.

Progressive presidential candidates such as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders propose a free college education to everyone qualified to matriculate.

A better-educated citizenry will make America greater.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

Key Democratic leaders guide candidate choice

On Super Tuesday, pundits opined about the “sudden consolidation” behind Joe Biden.

I want to share my personal journey as an alternate explanation.

With so many candidates to choose from, I decided months ago to let the results of the first few states shape my opinion. The candidates spend a lot of time in these small states, and voters really get to know them.

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s endorsement gave me a depth of understanding about the solid support Biden gets from the African- American community.

Once I understood, I felt a “sudden consolidation” of my own: If the Pillars of the Party want Biden, then Biden it is.

I have no idea if my personal journey is any more accurate than pundit speculation, but I hope so.

I hope that Democrats are saying through their votes, let’s support the choice of the party pillars like they supported the party all these years.

Jo-Ann Adams

Waikiki

