Aviation groups want Dillingham Airfield to keep flying as businesses face an uncertain future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aviation groups want Dillingham Airfield to keep flying as businesses face an uncertain future

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

Two national aviation organizations have weighed in on the Dillingham Airfield controversy, with one asking the state for more time to maintain jobs and find a new airport “sponsor,” and the other asking federal authorities to “stand firm” and not release the state from grant obligations at the airport. Read more

