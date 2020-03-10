comscore Barfly: Lanikai Brewing plans Haleiwa micro-distillery, Mai Tai’s goes ‘Makai,’ more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barfly: Lanikai Brewing plans Haleiwa micro-distillery, Mai Tai's goes 'Makai,' more

  By Jason Genegabus
  • Today
  • Updated 5:19 p.m.

Lanikai Brewing Co. expands into distilling liquor with a new operation in Haleiwa, the old Mai Tai Bar reopens with a new name at Ala Moana, plus more details on a new bar coming to Foodland Farms Ala Moana, a new sake distillery in Kakaako and mixology classes at Impact Hub Honolulu. Read more

