Bite Size: Aloha Steak House adds lunch sets

Aloha Steak House is bringing the sizzle to lunchtime with a short roster of $16 daily set specials, most revolving around Japanese-style wafu hamburger steak seasoned with mirin, shoyu, garlic and sake.

On Mondays, the special combines 4 ounces of butter-topped rib-eye steak with 4.5 ounces of wafu hamburger steak presented on a sizzling platter.

Available Tuesday and Wednesday is the hamburger steak blanketed by flavorful demiglace and a light cheese sauce.

On Thursdays and Fridays you get 9 ounces of wafu hamburger steak, and on weekends try sweet sukiyaki-style pork with ginger and onions.

The lunch sets includes a choice of rice or salad. For $2 more, add the rice or salad you didn’t pick earlier, plus a cup of creamy corn soup. For $3.50 more, add a pour of Japanese-style brown curry sauce.

The sets are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Aloha Steak House is at 320 Lewers St., outside the Aqua Oasis Hotel. Call 600-3431.