Cravings: Tip a Cop returns, Koloa debuts new 4-year-old rum

The latest food and drink news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

TIP A COP RETURNS

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard could show up at your table Friday, but do not be alarmed. Ballard, a member of the Special Olympics Hawaii board of directors, will join many of her officers serving tables for tips to benefit the charity.

The Tip a Cop fundraiser will put off-duty officers to work serving diners and clearing tables Friday through Sunday at all seven California Pizza Kitchen locations on Oahu. Ballard will take a dinner shift at the Kahala Mall location.

Tips they earn will support Special Olympics programs for young athletes.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. all three days; on Saturday and Sunday the officers also will take early shifts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers include not just police officers, but also officers of the departments of the Prosecuting Attorney, Public Safety, Sheriff Division, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, U.S. Probation Office and Marines.

Tip a Cop has raised more than $340,000 over the years. To learn more: Call 695-3528 or visit sohawaii.org.

RUM SHOWS ITS AGE WELL

One year after Koloa Rum expanded its product line with the debut of a 3-year-old aged rum, the company continues its push into selling older distillate with its Kauai Reserve 12-Barrel Select 4-Year Aged Hawaiian Rum.

“The 4-year Koloa Kauai Reserve is a natural progression from our inaugural 3-year aged rum that was first released in 2018, and it was definitely worth the wait,” Bob Gunter, Koloa Rum president and CEO, said in a statement.

Koloa ages its rum in American white oak barrels at its distillery in Kalaheo. Each 12-barrel batch yields approximately 3,500 bottles of finished rum and is bottled at 92 proof (46% alcohol by volume).

It sells for about $50 per bottle and is widely available at liquor stores and supermarkets on Oahu. For store locations go to koloarum.com.

In commemoration of Koloa Rum’s 10th anniversary, the company has also produced a limited run of 4-year single- barrel aged rum only available Koloa’s tasting room and company store at Kilohana Plantation, for $84.95.

— Jason Genegabus, Star-Advertiser