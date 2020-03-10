comscore Does It Work: Bacon Master stops splatter, but takes too long | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Does it Work?

Does It Work: Bacon Master stops splatter, but takes too long

  • By Review by Michelle Ramos mramos@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:20 p.m.

Smart Planet’s Bacon Nation Bacon Master does a great job of preventing oil burns. But it takes too long. Read more

Previous Story
Celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong transforms menu at Pioneer Inn

Scroll Up