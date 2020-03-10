Quickbites: Turtle Bay welcomes new chef, coronavirus disrupts Hawaii events, more

More of the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTS EVENTS

>> 14th Annual Great Chefs Fight Hunger: The Hawaii Foodbank’s fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. The event at the foodbank’s Mapunapuna warehouse will be rescheduled, but those who want refunds may email events@hawaiifoodbank.org.

>> Lemonade Alley: The Bizgenics Foundation has canceled its event aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among students. The challenge had been planned for April 25 at Pearlridge Center. Steve Sue, Bizgenics chairman and “chief lemon head,” said the foundation would help schools stage smaller Lemonade Alley events on their campuses.

FOOD FEST GIVING TOPS $400K

The Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival last week announced donations of $413,580 to 18 nonprofits statewide, drawn from earnings at last year’s festival.

Top grantee was the Culinary Institute of the Pacific, receiving $80,000, followed by the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation, $70,000. IMUA Family Services and the KCC Culinary Arts Program each received $55,000. The rest of the cash was divided among culinary education and agriculture groups, including nearly $14,000 awarded to 10 high schools through the Young Entrepreneurs Program.

The donations were announced at a Mahalo Reception held March 3 at Mariposa at Neiman Marcus.

The festival has donated nearly $3 million over the nine years since the first event in 2011. This year’s festival runs Oct. 2 to 25.

TRY THAI AT CASTLE COOKING CLASS

Thai food is on the menu at this month’s Eat Well for Life cooking demonstration, March 26 at Adventist Health Castle.

A chef from Windward Community College’s Uala Leaf Cafe will demonstrate how to make several Thai dishes, all vegan.

The class runs 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the Wellness & Lifestyle Medicine Center Auditorium. Cost is $12; registration is required one week in advance. Call 263-5050.

RESTAURANT NOTES

>> Turtle Bay Resort: Chris Hrybiniak, right, has been named executive chef, responsible for the resort’s five restaurants and bars, in-room dining, special events and conference services. Hrybiniak has more than 30 years of culinary experience, much of it in Las Vegas at Spago and on hotel properties including the Four Seasons, JW Marriott and Hilton Lake. He replaces chef Joseph Rose.

>> Fairmont Orchid: Daniel Sampson, right, executive pastry chef, has been named Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation Kona Kohala Chefs Association, largely in light of his work coaching culinary students for competition in the Big Island Chocolate Festival. The federation also recognized Daine Lagpacan, a Fairmont pastry cook; Greg Anderson, a Sysco sales representative; and Shelly Aina, its own board secretary, for their volunteer work in the community.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events.