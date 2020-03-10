comscore City sues fossil fuel businesses over climate change costs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City sues fossil fuel businesses over climate change costs

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

The City and County of Honolulu filed a lawsuit Monday against a long list of oil corporations in state Circuit Court, seeking damages for the mounting costs of dealing with climate change. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai, Hawaii island housing markets post February gains

Scroll Up