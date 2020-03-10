comscore Kawananakoa takes witness stand in her defense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kawananakoa takes witness stand in her defense

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Abigail Kawananakoa denied she had a stroke, accused her former attorney of lying and disputed the need for independent oversight of her financial affairs during more than an hour of court testimony that was open to the public Monday afternoon. Read more

