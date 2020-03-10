comscore Kokua Line: More upgrades at Thomas Square mean most of park is closed again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: More upgrades at Thomas Square mean most of park is closed again

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 p.m.

Question: Thomas Square is all boarded up again. What’s going on? It seems like it had just reopened after they closed it for so long. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai, Hawaii island housing markets post February gains

Scroll Up