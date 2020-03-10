comscore Man found guilty in fatal hit-and-run collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man found guilty in fatal hit-and-run collision

  • By Victoria Talbot vtalbot@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 p.m.

A state Circuit Court jury found local musician George Van Blyen­burg guilty Monday in a fatal hit-and-run collision, three years after Brandon Kishida died. Read more

