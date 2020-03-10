Man found guilty in fatal hit-and-run collision

A state Circuit Court jury found local musician George Van Blyen­burg guilty Monday in a fatal hit-and-run collision, three years after Brandon Kishida died. Read more

A state Circuit Court jury found local musician George Van Blyen­burg guilty Monday in a fatal hit-and-run collision, three years after Brandon Kishida died.

When Kishida was struck, he was lending a hand to a female senior with her yardwork.

After just three hours of deliberation, Van Blyenburg, 45, was found guilty of second-degree negligent homicide and fleeing the scene.

Van Blyenburg was driving his girlfriend’s silver Honda CR-V on Aiea Heights Drive on Aug. 6, 2016. His car left the road and hit 42-year-old Kishida while he was cutting his friend’s lawn. Video from a nearby city bus showed Van Blyenburg as he fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

He was arrested more than 24 hours later.

Van Blyenburg admitted during the trial that he hit Kishida, but he said that he was unaware that he had struck a person because he had blacked out while driving.

Van Blyenburg claimed that he awakened after the impact from the collision.

The Kishida family has attended every day of the trial. Nora Kishida, the victim’s mother, said, “I think of him every day. And we have been here to seek justice for Brandon.”

Following the verdict, Van Blyenburg’s bail was increased to $100,000. He was immediately taken into custody.

Negligent homicide carries a possible five-year sentence. Fleeing the scene is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 27.

Van Blyenburg was lead vocalist and ukulele player for the Kaala Boys.