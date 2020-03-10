comscore SandBows remain at 4 in AVCA Poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

SandBows remain at 4 in AVCA Poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A bye week did not change the ranking for the Hawaii beach volleyball team, with the Rainbow Wahine (7-2) remaining at No. 4 in Monday’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 20. Read more

