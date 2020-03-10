SandBows remain at 4 in AVCA Poll

A bye week did not change the ranking for the Hawaii beach volleyball team, with the Rainbow Wahine (7-2) remaining at No. 4 in Monday’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 20. Read more

The only change in the teams above Hawaii was LSU (12-2) becoming a unanimous No. 1, the Tigers receiving all 11 votes. Two-time defending national champion UCLA (11-2) stayed at No. 2 and Florida State (12-1) at No. 3.

Two other Big West teams were ranked, with Cal Poly (7-2) moving up a spot to No. 5 and Long Beach State (4-4) dropping two places to No. 16.

Hawaii leaves for its second road trip later this week, playing at the Stetson Beach Blast in Deland, Fla. The SandBows will play unranked UAB (5-4) and the third-ranked Seminoles on Saturday, and No. 11 Stetson (8-6) and No. 6 USC (5-4) on Sunday.

Villa named HIADA executive director

Bill Villa has been named the executive director of the Hawaiian Interscholastic Athletic Directors Association, HIADA Board President Deren Oshiro announced Monday.

For the past 12 years, Villa has been the director of athletics at Chaminade University, a position that he will retire from at the conclusion of the academic year. During his tenure, he led the expansion of the Chaminade athletics program to 10 sports, added numerous full-time athletic department staff positions, established a golf tournament and a fundraising gala, and oversaw the planning, development and opening of Chaminade’s coaches’ offices, locker rooms and athletic training facility.

Villa is a 1971 graduate of Kamehameha. His primary duties as executive director will be to oversee HIADA and serve as its liaison with the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He also will serve on the Alakaina Foundation Board of Directors.

HPU baseball blanks Academy of Art

Sophomore right hander Cole Mayeshiro threw a four-hit shutout as Hawaii Pacific (7-9, 3-6 PacWest) beat Academy of Art (4-13, 0-1) in a Pacific West Conference baseball game 5-0 on Monday in Oakland.

Mayeshiro struck out five and walked one to earn his first win of the season. Joe Gallagher went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run.

The Sharks take on the Urban Knights in a doubleheader today with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.