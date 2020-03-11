Air Asia offering deals to Japan, Malaysia

Low-cost carrier Air Asia is running a sale on flights between Honolulu and destinations in Japan and Malaysia through Saturday. Read more

Low-cost carrier Air Asia is running a sale on flights between Honolulu and destinations in Japan and Malaysia through Saturday. Air Asia is offering flights from $159 each way between Honolulu and Osaka, Japan. Premium flatbed service between Honolulu and Osaka starts at $599 each way.

The carrier also is offering flights between Honolulu and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from $219 each way.

The sale prices, which can be booked through Saturday, are valid for travel from Sept. 7 to July 21, 2021.

Hawaiian Airlines’ passenger traffic drops

Hawaiian Airlines’ passenger traffic declined 1.6% in February as the new coronavirus affected air travel worldwide.

The state’s largest carrier reported Monday that it transported 856,687 people compared with 870,538 in the year- earlier period. Hawaiian’s load factor, or the percentage of seats filled, fell 5.2 percentage points to 79.3% from 84.5%.

Revenue passenger miles, or one paying passenger transported one mile, rose 6.4% to 1.34 billion from 1.26 billion. Available seat miles, or one seat transported one mile, increased 13.3% to 1.68 billion from 1.49 billion.

ON THE MOVE

Bennet Group Strategic Communications has promoted Pono Suganuma to senior account executive from account executive. Pono joined in May with previous experience as a legislative aide for state Rep. Nicole Lowen as well as digital content producer for Hawaii News Now.

Orangetheory Fitness has announced Pavel Stuchilk as the new area developer for the Hawaii region. Stuchilk is a former professional cyclist from the Czech Republic.

Darren Pai has been named director of strategic communications for Kamehameha Schools. Pai previously served as director of corporate communications for real estate company Alexander & Baldwin. He also held senior communications positions at Hawaiian Electric Co.