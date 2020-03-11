comscore Air Asia offering deals to Japan, Malaysia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Air Asia offering deals to Japan, Malaysia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

Low-cost carrier Air Asia is running a sale on flights between Honolulu and destinations in Japan and Malaysia through Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 45, critically injured in Maili fire that scorches 2 structures

Scroll Up