Ewa Makai Middle School teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ewa Makai Middle School teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator award

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

Computer coding teacher Miki Cacace prepares her students at Ewa Makai Middle School for a fast-changing future while also taking time to truly understand where they’re coming from. Read more

