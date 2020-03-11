comscore Kaimuki parking lot repaving work delayed for 2 weeks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaimuki parking lot repaving work delayed for 2 weeks

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 p.m.

Kaimuki business owners and their customers will get at least a two-week reprieve from an initially scheduled Monday start date for an eight-month-long parking lot repaving project they believe will wreak havoc on their businesses. Read more

