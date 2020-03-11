Kokua Line: Law can enforce quarantine if voluntary monitoring falls short

Q uestion : Does this state have a penalty for people who defy instructions to stay inside because they are infected with coronavirus? If yes, what is the penalty? Read more

Question: Does this state have a penalty for people who defy instructions to stay inside because they are infected with coronavirus? If yes, what is the penalty?

Answer: Yes, if the person is under quarantine, which means they’ve been ordered to stay at a designated location, separated from others and actively monitored by the state Department of Health. Failure to follow a quarantine order is a misdemeanor in Hawaii, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, which describes quarantine laws around the country at 808ne.ws/quarlaws, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19.

To be clear, no one in Hawaii was under quarantine as of Monday, according to the Health Department, which posts daily updates at 808ne.ws/dohup.

Sixty-two people were self-monitoring with DOH supervision, but that’s a different status. It means they were voluntarily staying home due to possible exposure — away from work, school, gathering places and public transit — and communicating daily with DOH staff.

Q: Is the city taking precautions with TheHandi- Van, since the virus is worse for seniors?

A: Yes. As of Jan. 29, “TheBus and TheHandi- Van’s maintenance crews have been wiping down all touch points on our buses and vans with disinfectant each night. While all surfaces are clean when a vehicle leaves the facility, it does not remain that way once someone touches the surfaces or coughs/sneezes on them. We need all of our riders to help in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Riders can help by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth … covering their cough or sneeze with their elbow; and to stay home when they are sick. By working together, we can keep our public transportation system and our community as safe as possible,” the city said in a news release Friday.

Q: Regarding felons voting (808ne.ws/36kline), what about running for office?

A: Yes, a person sentenced for a felony can seek election in Hawaii, but only after serving their sentence and not if they were convicted for trying to overthrow the government, according to the state Office of Elections.

“Any person sentenced for a felony, from the time of the person’s sentence until the person’s final discharge, may not be a candidate, including the period of probation or parole,” it says.

A politician convicted of a felony while in office forfeits the office, whether they are convicted in state or federal court, in Hawaii or elsewhere in the United States, it says.

In addition, “notwithstanding anything to the contrary, any person convicted of any act, attempt, or conspiracy to overthrow the state or the federal overnment by force or violence shall not hold any public office or employment,” it says.

Mahalo

On Feb. 23 at Comic Con Aloha, my friends and I were at the Tee Turtle booth, trying to decide which T-shirts to purchase while our daughters admired the stuffed animals and kept bugging us parents to get them each one. One of my daughters said, “I think the lady bought the one I wanted.” I told her, “Oh well, you put it down, maybe there is another one. We’ll ask later,” and I continued to figure out my purchase. The next thing I know, a man tells me, “I think a woman bought the stuffed animal for your daughter.” I wish I could have thanked you personally, but we looked around and could not find you. You made one little Daisy Girl Scout very happy! We are so moved by your thoughtfulness. Thank you for being an example to my kids as to how a small act of generosity can brighten someone’s day! — A reader

