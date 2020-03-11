Maui housing market was mixed in February

Median prices for Maui homes sold last month moved modestly, but in opposite directions for single- family houses and condomi-­ n­iums, according to new Realtors Association of Maui data. Read more

Median prices for Maui homes sold last month moved modestly, but in opposite directions for single- family houses and condomi-­ n­iums, according to new Realtors Association of Maui data.

The median sale price for single-family homes on the Valley Isle, Molokai and Lanai slipped 5.4% to $747,150 in February from $790,000 in the same month last year.

For condos the median price rose 5.7% to $555,000 from $525,000 in the same comparable period.

Sale volume for both segments of Maui County’s real estate market were up.

There were 83 single- family home sales last month, up 5.1% from 79 sales a year earlier. Condo sales rose 9.9% to 133 last month from 121 a year earlier.

Sales represent transactions that closed in February for new and previously owned homes. Typically, closed sales follow purchase agreements signed one to three months earlier.

The median price is a point at which half the sales were at a higher price and half at a lower price. This measure can be affected by the age, size, quality and location of homes sold.

For instance, at the low end of the county’s housing market in February, two single-family homes on Lanai sold for a median $453,500. There were no sales on Lanai a year earlier.

At the high end there was one sale for $2.5 million in Kapalua, Maui, last month. That compared with three sales for a median $2.6 million a year earlier.

HOME SALES

The number of homes sold on Maui in February with the median price and percentage change from the same month last year:

HOMES

SALES MEDIAN PRICE

February 2020 83 $747,150

February 2019 79 $790,000

Change 5.1% -5.4%

CONDOS

SALES MEDIAN PRICE

February 2020 133 $555,000

February 2019 121 $525,000

Change 9.9% 5.7%

Source: Realtors Association of Maui