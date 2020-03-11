comscore No. 2 Hawaii could play men’s volleyball road matches in empty gyms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 2 Hawaii could play men’s volleyball road matches in empty gyms

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

From nearly 10,000 to 0. That’s the number of fans the Hawaii men’s volleyball team could see in a span of a Friday to Friday. Read more

