ExtraFamily: Keiki and Plow, ‘Art Night,’ ‘Shrek the Musical’

KEIKI INVITED TO EXPLORE SUSTAINABLE EDUCATION

Sustainable agriculture, education and fun find a home at Keiki and Plow.

The nonprofit farm in Hawaii Kai will open up its gates for Hawaii’s youth to get their hands dirty this spring break.

Each day will have its own topic where keiki (grades k-6th) are invited to discover themes such as “sustainability, health, nutrition and the role of pollinators on farm.” But the goal is to get keiki to explore their interests in each topic.

The Mohr family founded the farm in 2017 when Heather, a mother of three, sought to combine her love of nature with the well-being of children.

Their mission statement is to “inspire health, empower children, and connect community through sustainable agriculture.”

During the week, kids will have the opportunity to interact with farm animals, harvest their own produce and more importantly, play. The farm has rope swings, digging pits, a mud kitchen and a “goat slide.”

“Parents are guaranteed to take home dirty, tired and very happy keiki at the end of the day,” Mohr said.

But parents are invited to stay and participate as well.

“We encourage intergenerational learning and sharing for the full ohana,” Mohr said.

KEIKI AND PLOW SPRING BREAK

>> Where: Keiki and Plow, 587 Pakala St.

>> When: 8 a.m. Monday and March 19; also 9 a.m. Tuesday and March 20

>> Cost: $15-$55, purchase at eventbrite.com (search “keiki and plow”)

>> Info: 208-2740

SIXTH ANNUAL ‘ART NIGHT’ RETURNS TO KROC CENTER

The sixth annual “Art Night” makes its return to the Kroc Center with hands-on activities, a local art gallery, music and dance performances, and ono food.

“There’s something special about our courtyard at night and we can’t wait to share it with the community,” said Charmaine Hauanio-Kuewa, the center’s Creative Arts and Education manager.

That courtyard will be filled with art made by the community and for the community. A showcase of work by local artisans will be followed by a silent auction, with proceeds going toward scholarships for art students. There will also be demonstrations by art instructors.

Students will play music and dance as part of the Kroc Youth Strings Orchestra Quartet, Ha‘a Hula and more.

Everyone is welcome to get creative and contribute to two community art pieces, which will be kept by the Kroc Center for future display.

ART NIGHT

>> Where: The Salvation Army Kroc Community Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway

>> When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 682-5505, kroccenterhawaii.org (click on “calendar”)

TEEN ACTORS SING AND DANCE TALE OF SHREK

The not-so-classic fairytale of Princess Fiona and her knight in shining armor, Shrek, gets the musical treatment by the Performing Arts Center of Kapolei.

The show is based off of the 2013 Broadway adaptation of the film and features lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and songs from Jeanine Tesori.

The 30-student cast began auditions back in December and includes students from Oahu public high schools, including Mililani, Radford and Kamehameha.

“This is one of the most talented group of kids I’ve worked with,” said show director Rachelle Amparo.

The show also includes a set where the audience becomes a part of the show.

“I hope they walk in and are impressed by the set. It was definitely one of the most difficult we’ve done,” Amparo said.

The performers will interact with the audience throughout the show.

The musical stars Jeremiah Ulufanua as Shrek, Xander van den Berg as his sidekick Donkey and Ayzhia Tadeo as the feisty princess Fiona.

Money raised from the shows will go toward the cost of the center’s trip to Scotland, where 19 students will be performing at the annual Fringe Festival.

“SHREK THE MUSICAL”

>> Where: Kapolei High School, 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway

>> When: 6:30-9 p.m. today, March 19; 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 21; 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: $15; $7-$12 advance at packapolei.org

>> Info: 305-8048