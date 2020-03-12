Now Read This: ‘Explorers,’ ‘Born to Fly’

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Public Library System:

“EXPLORERS”

By Matthew Cordell

In this wordless picture book, a family visits a museum and the boy notices a man making brightly colored origami birds outside. He persuades his dad to buy a bird but once inside, his sister launches the bird, setting the boy off on a journey that eventually leads to friendship. For ages 3-7.

“BORN TO FLY: THE FIRST WOMEN’S AIR RACE ACROSS AMERICA”

By Steve Sheinkin

In 1929, fearless women pilots aimed for the skies, flying from California to Ohio in nine days. Here is their gripping story. For ages 11 to 14.