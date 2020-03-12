comscore Fuel tank that leaked returning to service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fuel tank that leaked returning to service

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Navy has notified the state Health Department that Tank 5 at Red Hill, which experienced a 27,000-gallon jet fuel leak in 2014, is being brought back into service, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday. Read more

