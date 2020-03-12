Kokua Line: DLNR blames scofflaws for closure of taxi staging area

Q uestion : Are you allowed to take a cab to Diamond Head or not? If yes, where is the drop-off area? Read more

Answer: Yes, you can still take a cab to Diamond Head State Monument and be dropped off at the trolley turnaround area as usual. However, your cab can’t linger on park premises waiting for new fares.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources closed the landmark’s taxi-staging area on Nov. 20, citing reckless, aggressive, unsanitary and otherwise illegal behavior by independent taxi drivers. The department is seeking a single entity to reopen and manage the taxi staging area, but has not yet settled on a company, a spokesman said.

For now, only passengers who have sought a ride in advance can be dropped off or picked up, the DLNR said. There shouldn’t be a line of cabs waiting at the former staging area for customers ready to leave the park, which attracts an average 3,000 visitors a day.

Your question was prompted by news of the March 6 arrest of a taxi driver accused of flouting Diamond Head’s rules. DLNR’s enforcement division said the man had ignored warnings for earlier infractions, and fled the scene when officers tried to arrest him the day before.

Among the current rules:

>> Taxis can’t park within the crater at Diamond Head State Monument.

>> Only the drop-off or pickup of passengers who summoned a ride in advance is allowed.

>> Taxis can’t park and wait for fares in the trolley turnaround area.

>> No soliciting of fares will be allowed within the monument.

When the DLNR closed the staging area, where drivers used to line up waiting for fares, it listed 15 types of infractions by numerous drivers to explain the decision. Among the bad behavior: threatening park staff and badgering visitors; speeding and reckless driving; remaining after park hours (the monument closes at 6 p.m.); playing loud music; urinating and defecating in brush near the staging area; using the park’s water to wash vehicles; feeding feral cats; fraternizing with toll booth staff (interfering with their work); smoking; littering and damaging state property.

Q: With the virus, they say to clean surfaces, but sometimes they say disinfect or sanitize. Are they all the same?

A: No. Here’s what these terms mean, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

“Cleaning removes germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces or objects. Cleaning works by using soap (or detergent) and water to physically remove germs from surfaces. This process does not necessarily kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.

“Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces or objects. Disinfecting works by using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces or objects. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

“Sanitizing lowers the number of germs on surfaces or objects to a safe level, as judged by public health standards or requirements. This process works by either cleaning or disinfecting surfaces or objects to lower the risk of spreading infection.”

So, cleaning and/or disinfecting a surface results in it being sanitized.

Auwe

Auwe to the dog owner who has been putting their dog’s poop in my rubbish bin. Put it in your own. … Stop being lazy or find your dog a better home if you can’t do the right thing! — A.O.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the wonderful person who found and returned my bag, which I carelessly left in the shopping cart at Kaimuki Longs. I neglected to look for you to thank you personally, but please know that you have confirmed my love of and faith in the people of Kaimuki! Bless you. — Grateful senior citizen

