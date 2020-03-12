On the Move: Presler, Lambert Smith, Liu and Nakao

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has announced the following new independent agents and new designation. Read more

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has announced the following new independent agents and new designation:

>> Realtor Tom Presler, previously a Realtor at Locations with 13 years of real estate experience, joins the firm’s Honolulu office.

>> Realtor Associate Blaise Lambert Smith, previously a math teacher at Kailua High School, joins the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office.

>> Realtor Associate Matty Liu of the firm’s Honolulu office has been designated as a Global Luxury Specialist. Liu is credited with a record $12 million sale of a single-family home on the North Shore in 2018.

UHA Health has promoted Darren D. Nakao to executive vice president from senior vice president. He will continue his duties as chief financial officer. Nakao joined UHA in 2014 with nearly 25 years of experience in health care industry finance, strategic planning and operations.

