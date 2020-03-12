comscore Trust run by her ‘arch-enemies,’ heiress says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trust run by her ‘arch-enemies,’ heiress says

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Abigail Kawananakoa reaffirmed her commitment to the Hawaiian people Wednesday but said she would like to control the direction of her charitable foundation, in part because the people running it now are her “arch-enemies.” Read more

