Taimane makes her mark on NPR's 'Tiny Desk'
Taimane makes her mark on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

  • By Elizabeth Kieszkowski ekieszkowski@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Taimane, Hawaii’s lithe, expressive and often-barefoot artist of the ukulele, has made her mark locally and internationally, distinguished by her island roots and passionate performances. Read more

