Hawaii sets focus on Big West men’s volleyball season

The Big West again is the Big Dog when it comes to men’s volleyball. Read more

Woof.

The Big West again is the Big Dog when it comes to men’s volleyball.

Last season, Long Beach State and Hawaii met for the national championship, the fourth meeting in 22 days between the Nos. 1 and 2 in the country. Few would be surprised if, 58 days from now, it again is an All-Big West title showdown at EaglesBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

Current No. 1 Brigham Young (17-1) may have something to say about that but, based on records and rankings, the odds favor the Big West which has five of its six teams in the top seven of the national poll. The latest Top 15 nearly mirrors the positions of where the conference coaches had teams in the Big West preseason poll led by Hawaii and followed by UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State and UC Irvine.

The only difference is where UC San Diego and Cal State Northridge landed in the voting. The Tritons, enjoying their best season in program history, were again picked to finish last while the Matadors, who have struggled to pick up four wins, were picked fifth.

Just where the teams stack might get a little clearer this week — or not — when No. 2 Hawaii, No. 4 Long Beach State and CSUN — the lone unranked conference member — open Big West play. Two-time defending NCAA champion Beach plays No. 3 UC Santa Barbara twice, today at the Walter Pyramid then Friday up the 101 at Rob Gym.

For the Rainbow Warriors, 7-9 since 2004 when appearing the Matadome, it’s a matter of not repeating history. In 2018, Hawaii lost to BYU in the Stan Sheriff Center, dropped two on the road to CSUN and one at Pepperdine, the four-match skid many point to as what kept the Warriors from an NCAA at-large berth.

It’s the same schedule as two years ago with a couple of exceptions. Pepperdine is no longer in the same conference and Hawaii left Wednesday with a split against BYU, winning the second night.

“My sophomore year, between Saturday and (the next Sunday), we had four losses which cost us the at-large,” said Warrior senior opposite Rado Parapunov, the reigning conference player of the week. “We won last week (against BYU) and I think we broke the karma.”

“That was a rough road trip,” senior middle Patrick Gasman said of 2018. “And (the Matadome) is just a funky gym.”

“We went up there in fall and won, but it’s not like they’re horrible. They aren’t the team from two years ago but they have all the pieces. They have four wins so we know they can win. We can’t take them lightly.”

The Warriors say they won’t, not after the dose of reality they got last Thursday when being steamrolled by the Cougars.

“If there is a surprise in our conference this season it is CSUN,” said Hawaii coach Charlie Wade, four away from career victory No. 200. “They aren’t as good as they have been but everyone is just waiting for them to put it together.

“I’m sure they’re tired of losing.”

The Matadors are the only Big West team with a losing record. The top three — Hawaii, UCSB and Long Beach State — are a combined 39-4.

A look at the conference:

No. 2 Hawaii (15-1, 0-0)

The Warriors saw their 25-match home winning streak snapped by new-No. 1 BYU last Thursday, their fifth straight loss at home to the Cougars. Hawaii rebounded with a five-set win Friday, a reverse sweep capped by Gasman’s walk-off ace.

The Warriors continue to lead the country in hitting percentage (.371) and are second in aces (1.90 per set) and blocks (2.74). Parapunov is third in kills (4.47) and needs just 14 kills to become the 18th Warrior to reach 1,000.

No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (14-2, 1-0)

The Gauchos have won eight straight since losing twice at BYU and are coming off home victories over UCLA and UC San Diego, both in four. UCSB is fifth nationally in hitting percentage (.333), led by senior hitter Kennan Sanders’ .521, second best in the country. Sanders also is 13th in blocks (1.05 ps)

Ryan Wilcox (Punahou), the 2019 BWC Freshman of the Year, is second on the team in kills (2.33) and points (147.5).

No. 4 Long Beach State (10-1, 0-0)

The Beach graduated most of its All-American lineup but have regrouped behind junior hitter Ethan Siegfried (Punahou) who is averaging 3.03 per set.

The Beach have won five straight since falling to UCLA on Feb. 1 which snapped a 45-match winning streak in the Pyramid. Beach avenged that loss to the Bruins, winning in five in Westwood on Feb. 29.

Also on the roster is sophomore opposite Alexander Anastassiades, younger brother Warrior senior hitter James.

No. 6 UC Irvine (10-7, 0-2)

After losing four straight, a streak that began when swept by Hawaii in the Outrigger Invitational title match, the Anteaters have won three in a row. UCI is coming off a 3-2 win at Grand Canyon last Saturday.

Senior JB Kam (Punahou) moved from outside to libero after the loss to Hawaii and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week. Seven-foot middle Scott Stadick, leading the country in blocks (2.03), has UCI No. 1 in blocks as well (2.81).

Also on the roster is freshman libero Davis Lau (Punahou).

No. 6 UC San Diego (14-5, 2-1)

The Tritons, ranked for the first time since 2013, defeated UCI twice last month, part of a five-match win streak that gave them their first two victories in three Big West seasons (2-21).

On Wednesday, UCSD swept No. 10 Penn State 25-16, 25-21, 25-21, giving the Tritons the most wins since the team moved to Division-II status in 2001.

Junior outside hitter Kyle McCauley, a transfer from Orange Coast College, has been an instant impact and is fourth nationally in kills (4.05). Kauai-raised Wyatt Harrison, a junior hitter and son of former Warrior Todd, leads UCSD in aces (27) and is second in kills (3.31) and points (262.5).

CSUN (4-11, 0-0)

All four of the Matadors’ wins have been in straight sets but against emerging programs (Benedictine, Cal Lutheran, UC Merced and Vanguard). Five of the losses have come in five.

Sophomore middle Daniel Wetter leads the country in hitting percentage (.528). Junior hitter Maciej Ptaszynski has 27 aces.