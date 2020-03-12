Lotte invites 3 Hawaii girls

Hawaii high school juniors Karissa Kilby (Punahou), Kyung Eun Lee (‘Iolani) and Lacey Uchida (Waiakea) have been invited to play in the LPGA’s Lotte Championship qualifier next month. Read more

Hawaii high school juniors Karissa Kilby (Punahou), Kyung Eun Lee (‘Iolani) and Lacey Uchida (Waiakea) have been invited to play in the LPGA’s Lotte Championship qualifier next month.

Brooke Henderson will go after her third straight Lotte title, April 15-18, at Ko Olina Golf Club. The qualifier is Easter Sunday, April 12.

Henderson, 22, is on the tournament’s Preliminary Entry List. She is No. 7 in the Rolex Rankings. Second-ranked Nelly Korda is also in along with No. 4 Danielle Kang, No. 6 Sei Young Kim, No. 7 Minjee Lee, No. 9 Lexi Thompson and No. 10 Jeong Eun Lee.

Kim and Lee won the 2015 and 2016 Lotte Championships. Cristie Kerr, the 2017 champ, is also playing and one of just 38 Americans in the field of 135. Former Maui resident Kyung Kim is on the alternate list.

Lotte is looking for volunteers to work in Gallery Control/Marshals from April 14-18. Training will be provided before the tournament. Email committee chair Jim Murphy at mmivc5@gmail.com.

Other committees in need of help are Parking from April 12-18 (eblawson@gmail.com), and Standard Bearers (mikidog@hawaiiantel.net) and Walking Scorers (jefftonkel@hotmail.com) from April 14-18.

Also at Ko Olina, golfers can pay twilight rates beginning at 11 a.m. through April 11. The Ladybug Twilight Special is not good before March 11 or for tournament play, along with other limitations.

Visit koolinagolf.com to book a tee time.

Fundraiser on Maui

There is still space to enter this year’s Bad Pants Open. The Spare for Change fundraiser is Saturday, March 23, at Maui Nui Golf Club.

The four-person scramble format begins at 1 p.m. and costs $150 per person.

For more information, call David Havens at 808-298-8012.