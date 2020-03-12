comscore Lotte invites 3 Hawaii girls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lotte invites 3 Hawaii girls

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii high school juniors Karissa Kilby (Punahou), Kyung Eun Lee (‘Iolani) and Lacey Uchida (Waiakea) have been invited to play in the LPGA’s Lotte Championship qualifier next month. Read more

