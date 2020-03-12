No fans for UH matches at CSUN

The Big West has left it up to individual institutions in regards to allowing spectators into its men’s volleyball matches for the foreseeable future. Read more

Cal State Northridge, which hosts Hawaii on Friday and Saturday, announced on Wednesday that no spectators would be allowed. UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine also will be playing matches without fans.

Long Beach State will allow family members in via a pass gate. UC San Diego is reducing arena seating capacity and instituting “social distancing” to space out attendees.

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation member Pepperdine, which hosts Hawaii on Monday, will allow coaches and players from both teams to have two family members each.

The Ivy League has canceled all spring sports. That decision ends the volleyball season for both Harvard and Princeton, which are members of the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association.