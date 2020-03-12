comscore Wie West picks up the mic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wie West picks up the mic

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If you get up early enough this week there is an astonishing sight on the Golf Channel. “Golf Central Live From The Players” features a host and trio of analysts — two from Hawaii. Read more

