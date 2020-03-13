Man, 51, found guilty of 2 counts of robbery
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
A Circuit Court jury found a 51-year-old suspected purse-snatcher guilty Thursday of two counts of robbery.
Clifford L. Rosa used a gun to rob a Starbucks in Pearl City and tried to rob an 89-year-old woman of her purse from her lap while seated in her car.
The jury found Rosa guilty of first-degree robbery, a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, and second-degree robbery, which carries a maximum 10 years in prison.
Video surveillance and eyewitness testimony from victims and witnesses helped in the prosecution.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 26.
