comscore Man, 51, found guilty of 2 counts of robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Hawaii News

Man, 51, found guilty of 2 counts of robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

A Circuit Court jury found a 51-year-old suspected purse-snatcher guilty Thursday of two counts of robbery. Read more

Previous Story
Tow plane ‘obviously in distress’ before fatal crash at Dillingham Airfield, NTSB report says

Scroll Up