Lee Cataluna: Gabbard not done with race, but it's done with her | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Gabbard not done with race, but it’s done with her

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

After Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race, after the brutal reality check of both Super Tuesday and Super Tuesday II, after Elizabeth Warren decided to end her quest for the Democratic presidential nomination and after major news outlets weren’t even bothering to include her in reporting about presidential primary results anymore, Tulsi Gabbard has refused to drop out of the race that has already dropped her. Read more

