Carissa Moore claims Sydney Surf Pro crown

Reigning world champion Carissa Moore, a Punahou alum, and Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti claimed victories at the Sydney Surf Pro, the first event of the 2020 WSL Challenger Series.

The pair beat a world-class field in 2-foot conditions at Manly Beach.

In the final, Moore used an 11.00 heat to defeat two-time world champion Tyler Wright of Australia.

“I’m super excited to have won this event as I really came here with zero expectations,” Moore said in a press release.

Hawaii Pacific players earn honors

Hawaii Pacific sophomore Amy Baum was named the West Region Player of the year and senior Starr Rivera was chosen to the All-West Region first team in the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Women’s All-West Region Team.

The duo led the Sharks to a 29-1 record this season with a 25-game winning streak and the Pacific West Conference tournament.

Baum earned the first triple-double in school history with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists in a game played against Dominican. Baum averaged 12.3 points a game, leading the PacWest, and is fourth nationally with six assists per game.

Rivera leads the Sharks in scoring and is the fourth-leading scorer in the PacWest with 18.1 points per game and tied Hawaii Pacific’s record with eight 3-pointers while visiting Point Loma this past season.

Both players will advance to the D2CCA All-America ballot, with Baum also advancing to the ballot for the Ron Lenz D2CCA Player of the Year.