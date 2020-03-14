comscore Carissa Moore claims Sydney Surf Pro crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Carissa Moore claims Sydney Surf Pro crown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Reigning world champion Carissa Moore, a Punahou alum, and Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti claimed victories at the Sydney Surf Pro, the first event of the 2020 WSL Challenger Series. Read more

