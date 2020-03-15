K-Drama: Oknyo learns who murdered her mother on ‘Flower in Prison’

This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 29

6:45 p.m. today

The Queen Dowager informs Taewon and Wonhyeong that the Queen Mother has started the spread of the disease. She seeks out their help. Shinhye is baffled by Jiheon’s attitude toward her and realizes the source of his change lies with Oknyo.

Episode 30

7:45 p.m. today

Oknyo learns that Wonhyeong is her mother’s murderer. She pledges to finally avenge her mother’s death. Nanjeong kidnaps Oknyo. Cheondung informs Taewon about Oknyo’s demise.

“Dr. Romantic 2”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

Min-guk is pressured to operate on the VIP patient, but is faced with opposition from Dr. Shim, the anesthesiologist. Chairman Do visits Doldam, getting a rise out of Min-guk. Master Kim tells Eun Jae the secret to her new medicine.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Woo-jin prepares to leave Doldam. Master Kim tries to stop him from doing so and gives him homework. Eun-jae tries to stop him from leaving too. Min-guk’s team are ready to operate on the VIP patient.

“Shopaholic Louis”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Louis and Bok-sil live together in Bok-sil’s rooftop house. They go shopping together for necessities and he finds himself having a knack for shopping. Louis gets a phone call on his new cell.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Although she thinks of Louis as a troublemaker, he grows on Bok-sil. Jae-sook runs into Louis at the department store and tells Sun-goo. Joong-won takes an interest in Bok-sil.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 17-18

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji witnesses Min-kyu in his dire state and asks Seo-jin to save his life once again. Min-kyu ends up in a coma. Seo-jin visits him discreetly, but runs into Dan-bi at the hospital.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji believes that Jung-wook is behind her husband’s accident. Dan-ji’s suspicion of the Park family grows. Min-kyu regains consciousness.

