K-Drama: Oknyo learns who murdered her mother on ‘Flower in Prison’
- By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES
“Flower in Prison”
Episode 29
6:45 p.m. today
The Queen Dowager informs Taewon and Wonhyeong that the Queen Mother has started the spread of the disease. She seeks out their help. Shinhye is baffled by Jiheon’s attitude toward her and realizes the source of his change lies with Oknyo.
Episode 30
7:45 p.m. today
Oknyo learns that Wonhyeong is her mother’s murderer. She pledges to finally avenge her mother’s death. Nanjeong kidnaps Oknyo. Cheondung informs Taewon about Oknyo’s demise.
“Dr. Romantic 2”
Episode 13
7:45 p.m. Monday
Min-guk is pressured to operate on the VIP patient, but is faced with opposition from Dr. Shim, the anesthesiologist. Chairman Do visits Doldam, getting a rise out of Min-guk. Master Kim tells Eun Jae the secret to her new medicine.
Episode 14
7:45 p.m. Tuesday
Woo-jin prepares to leave Doldam. Master Kim tries to stop him from doing so and gives him homework. Eun-jae tries to stop him from leaving too. Min-guk’s team are ready to operate on the VIP patient.
“Shopaholic Louis”
Episode 3
7:45 p.m. Wednesday
Louis and Bok-sil live together in Bok-sil’s rooftop house. They go shopping together for necessities and he finds himself having a knack for shopping. Louis gets a phone call on his new cell.
Episode 4
7:45 p.m. Thursday
Although she thinks of Louis as a troublemaker, he grows on Bok-sil. Jae-sook runs into Louis at the department store and tells Sun-goo. Joong-won takes an interest in Bok-sil.
“Return of Bok Dan-ji”
Episodes 17-18
7:45 p.m. Friday
Dan-ji witnesses Min-kyu in his dire state and asks Seo-jin to save his life once again. Min-kyu ends up in a coma. Seo-jin visits him discreetly, but runs into Dan-bi at the hospital.
Episodes 19-20
7:45 p.m. Saturday
Dan-ji believes that Jung-wook is behind her husband’s accident. Dan-ji’s suspicion of the Park family grows. Min-kyu regains consciousness.
Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.