comscore Special paintings honor the 60th anniversary of Temple Emanu-El’s sanctuary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Special paintings honor the 60th anniversary of Temple Emanu-El’s sanctuary

  • By Greta Beigel, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today

In honor of the 60th anniversary this year of the unveiling of the sanctuary at Temple Emanu-El, artist Alice Flitter created and donated to the reform synagogue 36 canvases, depicting the 12 Tribes of Israel. Read more

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: Ghosts from McGarrett’s past return as ‘Hawaii Five-0’ moves the series finale

Scroll Up