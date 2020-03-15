Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

Some Maui liquor commissioners said there is a problem with “weak men” who leave their paychecks at hostess bars because of the temptation of the hostesses who keep them company while they drink.

Commissioner Pepito Ragasa said that for the well-being of the community, the commission should act on a proposal by Mayor Hannibal Tavares to limit the number of hostess bars and seek to phase them out. But commissioner Roger Tacdol said the commission should not “rubber stamp” the proposal, arguing that no one forces a man to go to a hostess bar and to spend more than he can afford.

50 years ago …

There definitely will be a Miss Maui pageant this year, it was announced by Hattie Lopes, who will serve as entries chairman. The pageant, sponsored by the Wai-Kahu Business and Professional Women’s Club, was called off last year when only four girls applied as contestants.

Miss Lopes said the 1970 Miss Maui will represent the Valley Isle in the Miss Hawaii finals at the Civic Auditorium in Hilo. The new titleholder also will be named “official hostess of Maui” by Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho and will serve in that capacity for the duration of the year.

60 years ago …

It’s not often you hear the whistle of a passenger train here, but Mauians heard one yesterday. And if the Kahului Railroad Co.’s plans work out, passenger trains will run fairly regularly over the company’s 20 miles of narrow-gauge track.

Kahului Railroad conducted a group of tourism and economic development officials on a tour over the scenic route. Railroad officials said they are willing to operate two trains a day as long as the company can break even. Two coaches, an observation car and a steam locomotive will be acquired from Oahu Railway and Land Co. if the rail tour becomes a regular tourist feature.

A highlight of yesterday’s tour was a stop on the railroad’s 250-foot-high trestle over heavily forested Maliko Gulch.

100 years ago …

Poor light service at Wailuku is seriously affecting the eyesight of children there, according to a complaint against the service of the Island Electric Co. that was filed with the Public Utilities Commission by the Board of Child Welfare on Maui.