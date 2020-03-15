Maui exhibit inspired by new book explores Hawaii’s history through fashion

Here’s what inspired Agnes Terao-Guiala to start writing her first book, “Hawaiian Women’s Fashion: Kapa, Cotton, and Silk,” nearly two decades ago. Read more

Did you know the muumuu was an undergarment before it was a dress? And that in 1962 the Hawaiian Fashion Guild sent aloha shirts to every state legislator, which ultimately helped usher in the Aloha Friday tradition?

Fashion is more than just clothing and accessories. It also tells the story of who we are — and who we were. That’s what inspired Agnes Terao-Guiala to start writing her first book, “Hawaiian Women’s Fashion: Kapa, Cotton, and Silk,” nearly two decades ago.

In 2002 the now-retired Maui High School English teacher read an article about the late Honolulu fashion designer Richard Goodwin. One paragraph in particular caught her eye: Goodwin had planned to publish a book about women’s fashion in Hawaii but never did.

Terao-Guiala, long fascinated by fashion design and Hawaii history, on impulse decided “to pick up the torch,” she said.

In the years that followed, she spent countless hours poring over books, documents, newspapers, journals and diaries at the Hawaii State Archives, Bishop Museum Library and Archives, and the Hawaiian Historical Society and University of Hawaii libraries. She also consulted cultural practitioners and historians and collected nearly 200 authentic garments, many of which she found at garage sales, thrift shops and on eBay and Etsy.

Her new book, “Hawaiian Women’s Fashion: Kapa, Cotton, and Silk,” chronicles Hawaii’s fashions through the ages, from the traditional kapa pa‘u (wrapped skirt) to the missionary-inspired holoku (known as the “Mother Hubbard” dress) to the present-day designs that have graced runways in New York, Paris, Milan and London.

Terao-Guiala filled the 296-page softcover book with historical photos and images, along with photos of models — her family members, friends and former students — wearing the dresses she’s collected.

To celebrate Women’s History Month in March, Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House opened a new exhibit based on Terao-Guiala’s book. The free exhibit, also titled “Hawaiian Women’s Fashion: Kapa, Cotton, and Silk,” features many of the clothes and accessories depicted in the book. It will be on display in the museum’s exhibition hall through the end of July.

Terao-Guiala’s book is available for $49 in the gift shop, with 10% of sales donated to the Wailuku museum.

‘HAWAIIAN WOMEN’S FASHION: KAPA, COTTON, AND SILK’

>> Where: Hale Ho‘ike‘ike, Bailey House, 2375-A Main St., Wailuku

>> When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday except major holidays

>> Admission: $7 adults; $5 seniors (60+), kamaaina; $2 children ages 7-12