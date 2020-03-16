comscore Off the News: A difficult decision on Kawananakoa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A difficult decision on Kawananakoa

  • Today
  • Updated 3:15 a.m.

A courtroom battle over the Kawananakoa Foundation, wrenching to watch, has come to a satisfactory end: Circuit Judge James Ashford ordered a conservator to oversee the $215 million estate of Abigail Kawananakoa. Read more

