Off the News: A difficult decision on Kawananakoa

A courtroom battle over the Kawananakoa Foundation, wrenching to watch, has come to a satisfactory end: Circuit Judge James Ashford ordered a conservator to oversee the $215 million estate of Abigail Kawananakoa.

Ashford had the surely unpleasant task of ruling that, while the Campbell Estate heiress is “a charming and gracious lady,” she was mentally unfit to handle it all herself.

In the end, it’s right that the foundation is protected to benefit the Native Hawaiian community.

St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

Murphy’s Bar & Grill’s annual St. Patrick’s Day block party, which draws crowds estimated at more than 10,000, has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns. To protect the public’s health, the state Health Deparment is recommending large, crowded gatherings that include 100 people or more be postponed or canceled.

The downtown bar intends to make do with a small party while offering the crowd missing out on the usual holiday festivities a “drive thru” menu featuring Irish plate lunch/dinner and dessert. To place an order for Tuesday curbside pick-up — social distancing, remember — call the restaurant. Erin go Bragh!