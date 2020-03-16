comscore House to consider keeping many homes out of foreign hands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
House to consider keeping many homes out of foreign hands

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

A bill to prohibit foreigners from buying older homes in Hawaii was unanimously endorsed this month by state senators in an effort to make housing less pricey for local people. Read more

